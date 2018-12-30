No lift, but still swift

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Seaming tracks? Check. Flat tracks? Double check. The brickbats over ICC’s poor rating last year apart, the strip at Melbourne Cricket Ground has quite a few numbers to substantiate its skew towards attritional cricket.It has produced only 12 per cent false shots per match in the past four years, the lowest in Australia, says Cricviz. The third Test has given only 1.14 degrees of swing and seam, the third-lowest in 12 years in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

And yet, here we are. Only Pat Cummins the batsman stands between India and an unassailable 2-1 series lead. Yes, bats have done a good bit of talking for the visitors in the past four days. But, most importantly, their pace battery haven’t skipped a beat, doing here what they did in South Africa and England.

Yes, they’d inflicted varying degrees of damage in Adelaide and Perth. But doing the same on a pitch where Cheteshwar Pujara,Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal showed that application can frustrate bowlers makes Saturday — which saw them reduce Australia to 215/8 before Cummins made an unbeaten 61 — even more special for India’s pacers.

“Right from South Africa, they have done exceptionally well,” echoed bowling coach Bharathi Arun, while touching upon the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma had with 133 scalps become the most successful pace troika ever in a calendar year. “It is a combination of a lot of work, identifying what it requires to bowl fast over a period of time. There have been great fast bowlers but this is the first time India has had a bunch of bowlers. They have proved over this past year that they are fast, mean and consistent.”

Arun’s words aren’t aggrandising. For starters, Bumrah has in this Test found the edge or beaten the bat with every fourth ball of his. Shami’s accuracy is aptly underscored by the fact that 26 per cent of his deliveries have had trajectories ending in the stumps, the most in this match. Ishant’s priceless expressions apart — even Travis Head, despite his dismissal, would acknowledge the same — his workmanship with the ball has been crucial for India building pressure.

But the one aspect that has differentiated the Indian pace department from its Australian counterpart in this match is how it has used the old ball. A weathered Kookaburra is supposed to make batting easier. But Bumrah and Shami, in particular, haven’t let that happen, deviating it both ways via reverse swing.

“Most Indian bowlers use the old ball very well in domestic cricket,” explained Arun. “In subcontinent conditions, the new ball does not move much as conditions are conducive for spin. So for fast bowlers, the only way for making an impression is to learn how to reverse the old ball. The Indian domestic structure has really helped these pacers evolve.”

scoreboard

India (1st innings): 443/7 decl

Australia (1st innings): 151

India (2nd innings, o/n 54/5): Agarwal b Cummins 42, Pant c Paine b Hazlewood 33, Jadeja c Khawaja b Cummins 5, Shami (not out) 0. Extras (lb1 b5, w1) 7. Total (8 wkts, 37.3 ovs) 106 decl. FoW: 5-44, 6-83, 7-100, 8-106. Bowling: Starc 3-1-11-0, Hazlewood 10.3-3-22-2, Cummins 11-3-27-6, Lyon 13-1-40-0.

Australia (2nd innings): Harris c Agarwal b Jadeja 13, Finch c Kohli b Bumrah 3, Khawaja lbw Shami 33, Shaun lbw Bumrah 44, Head b Ishant 34, Mitchell c Kohli b Jadeja 10, Paine c Pant b Jadeja 26, Cummins (batting) 61, Starc b Shami 18, Lyon (batting) 6. Extras (lb 6, b 2, w 2) 10. Total (8 wkts, 85 ovs) 258. FoW: 1-6, 2-33, 3-63, 4-114, 5-135, 6-157, 7-176, 8-215. Bowling: Bumrah 17-1-53-2, Ishant 12-0-37-1, Jadeja 32-6-82-3, Shami 21-2-71-2, Vihari 3-1-7-0.

O’Keeffe gets more stick

After attracting ire for his “Jalandhar Railways Canteen XI” remark, Aussie commen­tator Kerry O’Keeffe came in for criticism on social media for a comment on Chetesh­war Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. After being chided by fellow commenta­tors for not being able to pronounce the names, the former spinner said, “Why would you call your kid Cheteshwar Jadeja?”

177

Wickets taken by India pacers in 2018. No other pace battery for the nation has crossed 150 scalps. The next best was 125 in 1979.

13

Out of 18 Australia wickets that have fallen in Melbourne, 13 were taken by the speedsters. Their combined average is 20.