Australian cricket selection at its lowest: Sourav Ganguly

Labuschagne was on Sunday added to Australia's squad for the final Test after the Virat Kohli-led tourists took a historic 2-1 lead by comfortably winning the Boxing Day Test by 137 runs at Melbourne.

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly rated the current Australian selection process as the "lowest ever" while responding to ex-captain Steve Waugh's predicted playing XI for the fourth and final Test, starting Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever .. greats have to put teams in their Instagram posts to give direction ....," Ganguly tweeted with a picture of Waugh's selected XI for the Sydney Test.

Earlier, Waugh had picked his side for the fourth Test excluding the off-colour opener Aaron Finch.

Waugh had suggested the promotion of Shaun Marsh to open the batting alongside Marcus Harris, with Usman Khawaja at No.3 followed by Travis Head, skipper Tim Paine, leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

Labuschagne was on Sunday added to Australia's squad for the final Test after the Virat Kohli-led tourists took a historic 2-1 lead by comfortably winning the Boxing Day Test by 137 runs at Melbourne.

Meanwhile, another former Australian skipper, Ricky Ponting, has suggested Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja to open the innings for the hosts, followed by Shaun Marsh.

