Check out Virat Kohli's new year plan with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has had a magnificent year as a captain and batsman, having scored 2653 runs in the calendar year, the highest by any batsmen.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Instagram/Virat.Kohli)

By Online Desk

After a memorable win at Melbourne to go 2-1 up in the series, Indian skipper shared his new year plans with fans by posting a photo on Instagram.

It was a photo with his wife actress Anushka Sharma and captioned it, “Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. @anushkasharma”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only . @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

In England, he scored 593 runs against a quality bowling attack. In the ongoing series against Australia, Virat has had a good outing so far, having registered a hundred in the second Test match at Perth. 

In England, he scored 593 runs against a quality bowling attack. In the ongoing series against Australia, Virat has had a good outing so far, having registered a hundred in the second Test match at Perth. 

India are leading 2-1 after a memorable win at Melbourne and would look script a historic series win at Sydney.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Sydney Test Melbourne Test

Comments

