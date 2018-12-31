Check out Virat Kohli's new year plan with Anushka Sharma

By Online Desk

After a memorable win at Melbourne to go 2-1 up in the series, Indian skipper shared his new year plans with fans by posting a photo on Instagram.

It was a photo with his wife actress Anushka Sharma and captioned it, “Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. @anushkasharma”

Virat Kohli has had a magnificent year as a captain and batsman, having scored 2653 runs in the calendar year, the highest by any batsmen. He started the year by being the highest run-getter in the three-match Test series against South Africa.

In England, he scored 593 runs against a quality bowling attack. In the ongoing series against Australia, Virat has had a good outing so far, having registered a hundred in the second Test match at Perth.

India are leading 2-1 after a memorable win at Melbourne and would look script a historic series win at Sydney.