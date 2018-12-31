Home Sport Cricket

Didn't win 'Bigg Boss', but ruled it: Sreesanth

Be it his threats of quitting the show or his aggressive fights with co-contestants, Sreesanth was always in news during his "Bigg Boss" journey.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth. (File EPS | Shijith)

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth. (File EPS | Shijith)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth, who lost the "Bigg Boss 12" trophy to actress Dipika Kakar, says that he did not win the show, but ended up winning thousands of hearts.

"Though I have not become the winner of the show, I have won so many hearts. Isn't that a remarkable achievement? When I entered the show, I thought that I would get evicted in a week or two, but I survived. Not only survived, I ruled the show," Sreesanth told IANS.

Be it his threats of quitting the show or his aggressive fights with co-contestants, Sreesanth was always in news during his "Bigg Boss" journey.

Asked if all that was his strategy to make him reach the finals, the 35-year old denied and said: "Everything that you saw in the show was natural and spontaneous. Nothing was planned and scripted. I did not even make any strategy."

"I did not plan that I would react to things in some particular manner. I was being myself. And talking about fights, they obviously will happen because living inside the house for over 90 days with different kinds of people ain't easy."

In an earlier interview to IANS, Sreesanth, who was slapped a life ban by the BCCI in 2015 for alleged involvement in betting and spot-fixing, said he wanted to enter the "Bigg Boss" house to change people's perception about his image.

The first runner-up of the show, which concluded on Sunday, "thanked people" for understanding him and "giving him a chance to prove himself".

"I am honoured and blessed to receive so much love from people. My fans supported me throughout my thick and thin. This show has given me a lot, though nothing compared to the game of cricket," he added.

Sreesanth will now amaze viewers with his stunts in another reality show titled "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreesanth Bigg Boss 12 Dipika Kakar Bigg Boss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp