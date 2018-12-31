Rohit Sharma blessed with a baby girl, to miss Sydney Test

By Online Desk

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby girl. As per BCCI, Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl.

Rohit is set to miss the final Test against Australia and there will be no replacement for his place in the squad. He is expected to join the team ahead of the ODI series that is set to begin on 12th January 2019.

Rohit Sharma scored an all-important fifty in the first innings of the Melbourne Test which India by a margin of 137 runs. India have an unassailable 2-1 lead before going into the final Test match starting January 3.

Interestingly, many Indian players have called Rohit Sharma the most irresponsible of the bunch. He has forgotten his passport, iPad and other gadgets while touring with the team.

Responding to the claims, Rohit said, “When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father?"

“The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going to make sure that everything changes,” Rohit added.