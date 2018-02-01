Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad finished unbeaten on 83 after helping Bangladesh make 513 in the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad finished unbeaten on 83 after helping Bangladesh make 513 in the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Thursday.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal took the final wicket of Mustafizur Rahman after Bangladesh added 139 runs to their overnight innings of 374-4 on the second day.

Lakmal and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath each finished with three wickets.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 176 and shared a 236-run third-wicket partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 92.