CHENNAI: The six-match ODI series between India and South Africa, starting on Thursday in Durban, will not be one of those bilateral contests that suffer from a lack of context. The incentive for the visitors is simple. Win and become the new No 1. It’s more straightforward for the Proteas. Draw the series to retain top billing.

It’s like saying water is wet, but this is inarguably Virat Kohli’s toughest limited-over bilateral assignment till date. Beating England and Australia in familiar terrain is one thing, tackling South Africa in their own backyard is a different beast.

How hard can it be? Here are a few numbers that convey the task facing Kohli & Co. If India are to become No 1. They have to win four ODIs over the next two weeks. The Men In Blue have won only five matches (lost 21 and two no-results) against South Africa in South Africa since 1992. Two of those five wins came in 1992.

To compound matters, unfamiliarity will await the touring party. Nine of 17 members are yet to play an ODI in the Rainbow Nation. In fact, India last played 50-over cricket in SA in 2013. Their lead batsmen will also have to buck historical trends. Only once have they managed to score beyond 250 in 28 matches against the hosts there.

With those numbers, you can see why the odds heavily favour Faf du Plessis’ men. Former India opener Aakash Chopra sings from the same hymn sheet but reckons they have shifted somewhat towards the middle following the injury to AB de Villiers (he will miss the first three matches). “I thought South Africa were ahead but with his injury, I think it’s even- stevens,” he said. “It was going to be tough (before the injury). It’s still going to be tough.”

One way through which Kohli’s men can break the stranglehold is using their modus operandi — a solid foundation before exploding at the death. They have used this to devastating effect in the last 12-18 months. The cricketer-turned-commentator says that will be the most likely avenue for wins. “Two of the top three (Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Kohli) will have to consistently do well if India is to get results,” he said. “Whenever these three have got out in the opening overs, India have ended up on the wrong side.”

Chopra also stressed on the need to radically change the combination of the playing XI. “They can’t possibly go in with four bowlers and Hardik (Pandya) as the fifth option. If they opt to not play Kedar (Jadhav), they don’t have much wiggle room. Currently, it’s all about the top-order and not so much about the middle. If they can find some solidity in the middle (order), then we can expect a closer series.”

That’s the other aspect that will draw onlookers. Who plays in the middle-order — change has been the only constant with respect to who plays at 5, 6 and 7 since Kohli took over — might offer clues with the World Cup less than 16 months away. The last time India played an ODI in unfamiliar conditions, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir made it into a no contest. India will be hoping for better returns this time out.

