CHENNAI: If we’re given two minutes to make the most of, many of us would probably plump for the idea of whipping up a snack by boiling a packet of Maggi. For Vijay Shankar, though, that duration yielded a lot more than just a temporary belly-filler last Saturday.

A bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils at the IPL auction resulted in the latter snaffling the Tamil Nadu all-rounder for Rs 3.2 crore (base price of Rs 40 lakh).

The 2016 edition had seen Sunrisers Hyderabad add him to their fold for Rs 35 lakh, and they went on to retain him next year. Vijay’s stocks then rose courtesy good outings in the domestic circuit and with India A, coupled with a call-up to the national squad during Sri Lanka’s tour of India last year.

“He has had to wait for chances. He may have missed a couple of years, but he is a top player. His work ethic and determination are fantastic. He’s going to be key for Delhi (he may regularly figure in the XI, given the possible combinations from their contingent),” observed former Tamil Nadu coach M Sanjay, under whom Vijay took the field during the 2015-16 season.

“This format is ideally suited to him. Everybody knows he’s a brilliant fielder, and he’s worked on his bowling. He’s a more confident batsman, and isn’t as restricted as before.”

With all this taken into context, the fact that the personal training area on the terrace of Vijay’s two-storey residence in Madipakkam has been abuzz with practice-related activity for the last few days will definitely not come as a surprise. With both the IPL and the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy on mind, the 27-year-old has busied himself in tightening up his willow-wielding skills with batting coach S Balaji.

“He has the skills to do well in Vijay Hazare, and hence our focus is on using the tournament as a dress rehearsal for IPL,” remarked Balaji.

“We have been working on aspects that will come into play for Delhi.” The minutiae of the 540-odd balls the right-hander has been facing on a daily basis aptly underscores Vijay’s intent on making this IPL foray count (he has turned out in only five matches since 2014).

“We’ve been targetting very particular areas in the field as per the over he’s batting in. For instance, the end overs dictate use of more power, and that necessitates bottom-handed shots. Hence, the inside-out loft to beat sweeper cover and the leg-side whip that dissects mid-wicket and mid-on — cow corner — come into play. That’s one aspect we’ve been fine-tuning.

“We’ve also been perfecting how he changes his grip during the match. The powerplay might need a 50-50 top-to-bottom-hand split, but the latter takes precedence as overs reduce. The middle overs might need a somewhat 30-70 split, while the slog overs require an 20-80 kind of grip.”

