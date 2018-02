DURBAN: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first ODI of the six-match series, here today.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa : Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.