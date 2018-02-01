Vidarbha team captain Faiz Fazal along with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy final match against Delhi. | PTI

MAHARASHTRA: Vidarbha Under-19 cricket team once again proved their excellence as they clinched their maiden Cooch Behar trophy after claiming the maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this season.

Emulating the impressive performance of the senior side, the U-19 team defeated Madhya Pradesh on the basis of first innings lead in the final held at Nagpur.

Captain and opener Atharva Taide led from the front as he struck 320 runs with help of 34 runs to power Vidarbha to a massive 614 for the loss of ten wickets.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh scored 289 in their first innings.

With a mammoth 325-run lead, Vidarbha ensured they did not bat again and reduced the opposite side to 176 for seven in their second innings.

Darshan Nalkande took four wickets in the first innings while PR Rekhade took three in the second innings for Vidarbha.