Vijay CC-India Cements, winners of the VAP Trophy on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar’s 89 and Aswin Crist’s 5/60 guided Vijay CC-India Cements to a 21-run victory over Alwarpet-Sanmar in the summit match of the VAP Trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Vijay was adjudged Man of the Match, while Abhishek Tanwar was named Player of the Tournament.

Brief scores: Vijay CC-India Cements 264 50 ovs (Vijay Shankar 89, KB Arun Karthick 74, Prasanth Paramasewaran 3/54) bt Alwarpet-Sanmar 243/9 in 50 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 48, Aswin Crist 5/60).

Ashwin, Vijay for TN

Murali Vijay and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament beginning on Monday.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), M Vijay, Ganga Sridhar Raju, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Kaushik Gandhi, MS Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan (wk), R Ashwin, K Vignesh, Aswin Crist, Rahil Shah, M Abhinav, J Kousik, V Yo Mahesh, R Sai Kishore.

St Bede’s vs Santhome

St Bede’s A rode on S Rithik Easwaran’s unbeaten 61 and S Shubhan Krishnan’s 55 not out to thrash Don Bosco Egmore A by 10 wickets in the semifinals of TNCA-City schools U-16 tournament at TI-Murugappa grounds. In another seminfinal, SR Sandeep hit 64 to guide Santhome HSS to a 42-run victory against The PSBB Millennium School A.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS A 126 in 46.2 ovs (V Abishek 35) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 130/0 in 26.5 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 61 n.o, S Shubhan Krishnan 55 n.o).

Santhome HSS 213 in 50 ovs (SR Sandeep 64, SS Pratham 3/31, S Dipen Chandrakanth 3/47) bt The PSBB Millennium School A 171 in 46.3 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 76, B Sai Sudharsan 4/22, D Vigneshwar 3/23).

Jishnu and Jeswin shine

Jeswin Bradman’s 82 not out for Chinmaya Vidyalaya and Jishnu Kumar’s unbeaten 57 for Doveton Corrie were the highlights of the pre-quarterfinals of the Agarwal Vidyalaya inter-school cricket tournament, played at Agarsen College grounds.

Pre-quarterfinals: Sindhi Model Chetpet 147/6 in 20 ovs (Karthi 3/29) bt St Joseph’s 121/7 in 20 ovs (Dinesh 32, Kushal 3/28).Chinmaya Vidyalaya 192/5 in 20 ovs (Jeswin Bradman 82 n.o) bt Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram 85 in 19.4 ovs.

Sri Padma Saragapani 118/5 in 20 ovs (GR Asif 72) lost to Doveton Corrie 119/6 in 19.2 ovs (Jishnu Kumar 57 n.o, Bharath 3/26).

St Joseph’s rout Bishop Heber

St Joseph’s College of Engineering outwitted Bishop Heber 52-28 in a basketball match of VASPO, an inter-college national level sports meet. In another match, SRM outclassed St Joseph’s Institute of Technology 47-16.

Volleyball: Hindustan University bt Panimalar 23-25, 26-24, 25-27; PKR Arts College bt Bishop Heber College 25-21, 25-16.

Throwball: Ethiraj College bt Sathya Sai (Andhra) 15-0, 15-1; GVG Visalakshi College for Women bt DG Vaishnav 15-3, 15-6; BMS (Bengaluru) bt Hindustan University 15-0, 15-1; WCC bt DG Vaishnav 15-0, 15-1; Hindustan University bt Sathya Sai College (Andhra) 5-15, 17-15, 15-8.

Basketball: St Joseph’s College of Engineering bt Bishop Heber 52-28; SRM bt St Joseph’s Institute of Technology 47-16.