CHENNAI: Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry’s letter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that he had cleared certain payments “under protest” has handed the BCCI an unexpected weapon. Among other things, the treasurer has pointed out that Diana Edulji’s presence in the CoA amounts to conflict of interest in the case of the CoA clearing a one-time grant of `15 lakh each for former women cricketers because her sister Behroze is a beneficiary of the scheme. Senior BCCI members are contemplating bringing this to the notice of the Supreme Court.

If the court finds merit in the BCCI’s argument, it will put the CoA in a fix, considering that it’s a panel set up to help the clean-up act in the board. A member of this very body with a conflict of interest will not be good for its image. Chaudhry was referring to payments cleared by the CoA, without the approval of BCCI’s working committee or general body, as is the practice under BCCI rules. In his letter written in the second week of January, he mentioned he was signing documents related to these payments “under protest”.

Elaborating, he cited Edulji’s case as conflict of interest, even if she had recused herself when this decision was taken. Chaudhry isn’t everybody’s favourite in the BCCI, but senior members have sensed an opportunity to embarrass the CoA, a panel they have been at loggerheads. “There is a case of conflict considering that Diana is a member of the body that approved grants for former women cricketers and that her sister was among those who received it. We are thinking of bringing this to the attention of the Supreme Court,” a senior BCCI functionary told Express.

It can be noted that Chaudhry’s letter is not only about Edulji. He has raised objections against breaking the practice of getting payments approved by the working committee. With the CoA running BCCI, the working committee has become as good as non-existent. The crux of the treasurer’s argument is that the CoA is not empowered to take money decisions. Chaudhry isn’t a favourite of the CoA either.

Along with acting BCCI president CK Khanna and secretary Amitabh Choudhary, the panel headed by Vinod Rai has sought his removal also, for obstructing implementation of the Lodha commission recommendations. It’s not clear when the BCCI plans to approach the SC on this and whether it wants to file an application on the matter. Given the lack of clarity, there is a question mark over who will take the initiative.