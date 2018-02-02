CHENNAI: One lesson that recent cricketing history has taught Indian fans is the fact that nothing seems to stand in the way of the wrist-spinning combine of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Not even skipper Virat Kohli. In the penultimate ball of the 28th over of their first ODI against South Africa in Durban, David Miller was inveigled into playing away from his body by the chinaman’s extra loop, and his feeble push was pouched by Kohli at short cover.

The skipper then had to hurriedly duck in order to avoid being smashed between a charged-up Kuldeep and an exuberant Chahal, as the two were intent on high-fiving each other. Their joy wasn’t unfounded, considering that they had reeled back the Proteas, who had stood at 79/1 after exactly half the amount of overs. Now, the scoreboard read 134/5.

That the presence of these two wrist-spinners is quite talismanic for India is a wellknown fact. Barring one clash, the Men in Blue have won every time the two have been given an opportunity with the ball before Thursday. Excluding Kingsmead, their combined statistics have 22 scalps to show, at an average and strike-rate of 25.41 and 29.72. Though their economy may be 5.12, but their ability to tilt the momentum is the real measure of their potency.

Apart from their first pairing up (against New Zealand last year), each match since has seen both make appearances in the wickets column. They have accounted for at least half of the opposition thrice. This match saw Kuldeep and Chahal do the same. After being introduced in the 11th over, the leg-spinner plugged away at the stumps, bringing the lid down on the scoring rate despite Hardik Pandya leaking runs. It was after trapping Quinton de Kock four overs later that Chahal was joined by Kuldeep. The two brought out their wrist-spin version of A Song of Ice and Fire.

The chinaman’s loopy offerings were amalgamated with many a wrong ‘un. The leg-spinner was 10 clicks quicker, and constantly pushed the batsmen back into the crease. Wickets fell, South Africa’s run-rate dwindled, and the two tweakers ended their day with a combined tally of 20-0-79-5. The others returned with 30-1-187-2.

But, good happenings are often punctuated by occurrences that dwell on the other side of this spectrum. Skipper Faf du Plessis came to the hosts’ rescue, and continued his prolific run against India (his last seven scores read 36, 133 n.o, 17, 60, 51, 62, 55), notching up a 112-ball 120. India were faced with the challenge of pulling off the highest chase against South Africa in Kingsmead.

sports@newindianexpress.com