Aiden Markram has been named stand-in skipper in the absence of injured Faf Du Plessis | AFP

CAPE TOWN: South Africa opening batsman will be the stand-in skipper for the team in the absence of injured skipper Faf du Plessis for the remaining ODIs in the ongoing limited-over series against India.

Regular captain Plessis sustained an injury on the right index finger in the first ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the series.

Markram, who has played two ODIs and six Tests so far for South Africa, has the experience of captaining the young Proteas side which won the U-19 World Cup in 2014. He was also the leading run-scorer in that tournament.

South Africa have had a history of testing young players for the top job. Graeme Smith, who is country's youngest captain took over the reins from Shaun Pollock after their 2003 World Cup debacle, wherein they were shunted out in the very first round.

The 23-year-old, who normally opens the South Africa innings, would now play in the middle-order.

India are currently leading the six-match ODI series 1-0 after clinching a six-wicket win over South Africa in the opening ODI at Kingsmead, Durban. The two sides will play their second match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, tomorrow.