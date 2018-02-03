Indian cricket team celebrates as they beat Pakistan to enter the finals of U-19 World Cup 2018. (Photo | Twitter @ ICC)

India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final, underlining their dominant run in the tournament and giving Rahul Dravid the biggest success of his coaching career.

As it has been the case throughout the tournament, India had all their bases covered with bowlers' bouncing backing to dismiss Australia for 216 from 183 for four at one stage.

The highly-rated batting, barring a minor blip, completed the job with conviction as India chased down the modest target in 38.5 overs.

Delhi-boy Manjot Kalra emerged as the man for big occasion, scoring a sublime 101 not out off 102 balls and anchoring the innings after the loss of skipper Prithvi Shaw and team's leading scorer in the tournament, Shubman Gill.

With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race of most U-19 World Cup titles.

The Under-19 Indian cricket team were showered with wishes from many cricketers that included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Murali Vijay, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina.

WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018

Well done Prithvi Shaw & Co. you guys are the champions. Legend Rahul Dravid, the coach deserves a lot of credit for the way this team has played. #U19WorldCup — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 3, 2018

Congratulations Superstars!! It was definitely a result of a lot of hard work put together, no doubt. You guys were incredible from ball one of the tournament. Cherish these moments, celebrate hard, You guys deserved it IndVsAus #U19WorldCupFinal — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 3, 2018

Pure dominance by India under 19 boys.Congrats to the boys n the support staff who worked towards the victory #ICCU19WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 3, 2018

Well done India on winning your 4th U19 World Cup! Superbly coached by Rahul.. bad luck to our boys... good effort! #U19WCFinal — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) February 3, 2018

WoW.. how good are these young Indians !!! At a different level and deserve all the successs #FutureStars #U19CWC Congratulations @BCCI Good job Rahul Dravid ... well groomed !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2018

Great work by the U-19 team to remain undefeated in the World Cup. Truly deserving winners. Your work has just begun, enjoy this moment!

A special shoutout to #RahulDravid who has continuously worked hard behind the scenes to help this team achieve its true potential. #ICCU19CWC — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to @bcci U19. Truly the best team in the tournament. 4th U19CWC title. A class above all else. So much talent all around this WC2018. Great pathway for the #futurestars. — ian bishop (@irbishi) February 3, 2018

These boys in such safe hands. Safest hands of Rahul Dravid. Great great contribution for the future of these youngsters and Indian Cricket. We have some great upcoming talent #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018

(With inputs from PTI)