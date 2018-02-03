Number 4 is a crucial position and it needs someone who can perform in a variety of conditions and adjust his game according to situations. | AP File Photo

CHENNAI: India got the better of South Africa in the 1st ODI at Durban in resounding fashion. Virat Kohli scored his 33rd ton in the format, the spinners exceeded expectations. But what will have pleased the team management most was Ajinkya Rahane’s effort.

The vice-captain scored 79 and featured in a 189-run third-wicket stand with the captain which helped the visitors easily overhaul the target of 270. Middle-order woes have been haunting the Men in Blue for quite some time. And with World Cup 2019 inching closer, the team needs to address the pressing issue. This series, in particular, is the ideal place to start as there are five ODIs remaining.

An alarming stat shows that India have used 11 players in the No 4 slot in the past 24 months. Chief selector MSK Prasad has come out and spoken against it, calling for the need for stability. While the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina are not in the scheme of things anymore, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and KL Rahul have all been tried in that slot.

“Rahane’s form was a major worry. With him firing, that particular problem can be solved.He is easily the most well-equipped player we have for that slot. Too many players have been shoehorned into a particular position to fill in that gap. That cannot be the long-term solution. The current bunch is good enough. They just need to be consistent,” former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad told Express.

Number 4 is a crucial position and it needs someone who can perform in a variety of conditions and adjust his game according to situations. India’s dependency on the top three can be offset if there is a strong spine. Pandey and Jadhav have done well in limited opportunities. Rahul’s middle-order sojourn has not gone well.

“Rahane at 4. After him, Pandya or Dhoni can alternate according to the situation. That is the ideal combination going forward. Patience will be key. With the World Cup coming up, there is hardly time to try and groom someone else for that role. While back-up options like Pandya and Karthik can always be kept handy, the current crop should be given the confidence going forward. The players need to apply themselves better and there is no reason why they cannot succeed,” Gaekwad added.

With AB de Villiers ruled out of the first three ODIs, there is a commonality between the teams. Even the hosts are facing middle-order issues. AB is the heartbeat of the team and a vibrant presence. Aiden Markram was asked to fill that slot, a ploy that did not work. Without the 33-year-old, there is too much pressure on the likes of JP Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris. The top three have to take extra burden on their shoulders. Something that can work in India’s advantage.

“De Villiers is the most important player for Proteas. India always prepare with him in mind. Now Faf (du Plessis) and Hashim (Amla) have to take extra load. If India can get the top three out cheaply, then there is a great chance to get them out cheaply and wrap up the series before AB comes back,” former India batsman Lalchand Rajput said.

