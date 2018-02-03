CHENNAI: Chinmaya Vidyalaya rode on Sudarshan’s unbeaten 94 to rout Doveton ICSE in the quarterfinals of the Agarwal Vidyalaya inter-school cricket meet.

Brief scores: Chinmaya Vidyalaya 213/1 in 20 ovs (Sudarshan 94 n.o, Keshav 60 n.o) bt Doveton ICSE 77 in 19.2 ovs (Jeswin Bradman 4/19, S Taarakesh 3/8). Doveton Corrie 111 in 19.2 ovs (R Aadithya 4/12) lost to PSB Millennium 113/9 in 19.3 ovs (Harish 4/9, Bhavin 3/25).

TN women’s trial

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct selection trials for women on Saturday at 8 am at BS Nets, MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be held to select probables for the women’s U-23 team for South Zone one-dayers. Players born on or after September 1, 1994 are eligible. The players can register their names with TNCA in the morning. Players should submit copies of birth certificate, address proof, pan card and two passport photos.

Umesh beats Srikrishna

K Umesh of SBOA defeated RP Srikrishna 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Mylapore Sports Trust inter-school table tennis tournament. In another match, Aman Gadia of Chinmaya beat Marthoma’s Ajay Karthik 11-7, 11-7, 11-6.

Masters boys pre-quarterfinals: K Umesh (SBOA) bt RP Srikrishna 11-4, 11-7, 11-3; Vibeesh (Gmd) bt J Bharath (MT VLR) 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Venkatatri (Jawahar) bt S Megan (Hindu) 11-8, 11-4, 11-6; J Sanjay (DAV) bt Vishruth (MST) 16-14, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5; Aman Gadia (Chinmaya) bt Ajay Karthik (Marthoma) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Karthik Shivakumar (Sankara) bt Abdul Nasith (JM) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7; P Siddharth (EW) bt Subham Setia 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; Pranav Janakiraman bt Sachin Kumar (SBOA) 11-1, 11-9, 11-3.