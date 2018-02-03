CHENNAI: S Sharath, chairman of the Tamil Nadu senior selection committee, is confident of a good show from Vijay Shankar’s boys in the Vijay Hazare tournament that begins on Monday.

His confidence stems from the fact that the hosts are well prepared and home conditions should suit their style of play.

“We have a good side and the boys have been picked on form. We have covered all the bases and I expect a good show,” said Sharath.

“Having said that, all teams in our group are strong and we cannot take them lightly. But with M Vijay and R Ashwin, I expect the boys to put up a creditable show,’’ added the former batsman.

Asked about areas to improve as a team, Sharath opined, “We have an able support staff and they are doing a good job. One thing I would like the boys to understand is that we need to put up big scores consistently. The style of play has changed over the years, so no total is safe. We need to bat to our potential.”

Speaking about the pitches being helpful for spin, he said, “There is no doubt that we have variety in our attack. The team management decides the playing XI. As I said earlier, we have covered all bases. The XI will be decided based upon the opposition and conditions.”

The former TN skipper had a word of praise for the way Vijay Shankar has been leading the side. “He has a calm and composed mind. He won two titles last year. He has an able deputy in B Aparajith. Together they know how to handle the team.”

Expectations from newcomer B Anirudh Sita Ram, who has moved from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu, are mounting as he seems to be in good form. “He is one of the guys who did well in the South Zone U-23 games. We expect him to do well.”

Anirudh is happy to be in the Tamil Nadu team as he knows most of the players. “It feels great to be part of the TN side. After moving from Hyderabad, I was waiting for an opportunity to play for Tamil Nadu. During the first half of last season I had an eye infection and could not play much. I was determined to do well in the U-23 games. I got two hundreds and an 80. I guess this prompted them (selectors) to pick me.”

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com