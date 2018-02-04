CHENNAI: What would be the most comfortable place for someone after a lot of internal strife? Home? That’s what B Anirudh Sita Ram felt when he shifted to Tamil Nadu from Hyderabad at the start of the 2017-18 season.

After a tough time in Hyderabad, where he was not a regular despite being one of the most prolific scorers, the newcomer in Tamil Nadu ranks is looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers starting on Monday. Anirudh is no alien to Tamil Nadu. Born in Chennai, he was seven when his father got transferred to Hyderabad.

Talking about his decision to shift and his time in Hyderabad, he said, “I was struggling to make it big, despite doing well for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy (second highest run-getter in 2016-17 with 549 last season). There wasn’t much encouragement which made me think of better opportunities. The TNCA gave me a warm welcome. I knew the players in this team, which made me comfortable. Playing for a team that has won the Vijay Hazare Trophy five times would be an added motivation.”

The middle-order batsman played three seasons for Hyderabad and made 1122 runs in 20 matches at 44.88. But he caught the attention of Tamil Nadu selectors after aggregating 411 runs in five matches in the first division league. He also played for Lyca Kovai Kings in the TNPL. Playing for Tamil Nadu is a matter of freedom for him, which prompted him to make the move.

“I feel much fitter now. When I played in the first division league, I saw better professionalism and got chances to prove myself as a player. In this team, senior players are very supportive. They don’t see me as a newcomer and I also speak the language, which made me close to my teammates within no time,” said the 23-year-old.

Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar believes Anirudh will have a good time with his new team. “We believe in each and every player and will always give our best. Trophies are just numbers for us.”

