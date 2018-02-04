CENTURION: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane today said that the World Cup-winning India U-19 team are lucky to have Rahul Dravid as their coach.

"I watched a little bit (of the match) in the morning. I saw their celebrations and was really happy the way they celebrated. It's a proud moment for all of us," Rahane said on the eve of senior team's second ODI against South Africa.

"They have been really lucky to have Rahul (Dravid) bhai as coach and mentor, plus all the support staff as well. They have been working really hard for the last one and a half years. I am really happy. It’s a very proud moment for all of us," Rahane said.