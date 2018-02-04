HYDERABAD: Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev today congratulated the Indian team for winning the Under-19 World Cup.

"A new generation (of cricketers) has arrived which is going to tomorrow play for India. They made us proud. I was watching the match throughout the day. What wonderful cricket they played," Kapil said during the inaugural ceremony of the "Telangana T20 League" cricket tournament here.

The cricket legend recalled his association with the city and said that he played a lot of cricket here when he was a young cricketer.

"When I was a young boy, I played so much cricket here in Hyderabad and Secunderabad," he said.

The former middle-order batsman, VVS Laxman, also spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the tournament.