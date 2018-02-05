CHENNAI: January 27, 2018 it is. A pace bowler who has not played a single IPL match is bought for `3 crore. The league not only welcomed the Rajasthan player and provided him an opportunity to make a name but also changed the way the small-town kid was recognised back home. “A compounder’s son to millionaire and soon-to-be Mercedes Benz owner”. That’s Khaleel Ahmed’s story, who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the auctions.

Khaleel Ahmed was roped in for

`3 crore by SRH

Hailing from a town called Tonk, 60 miles to the south of Jaipur, not many thought that the youngster would be picked for a second time in the IPL for an amount 15 times his base price, which was `20 lakh. Khaleel was picked by Delhi Daredevils for `10 lakh last year, but didn’t get a game.

But his stellar performance in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he finished as the second most successful bowler with 17 wickets from 10 matches brought him in limelight.

“I owe the amount to my family,” Khaleel said with a smile, a day before Rajasthan’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra. His father works as a compounder. Coming from a middle-class household, Khaleel knows what that amount means to his family. “When I told my mom I was picked for `3 crore she started crying. I want to buy a home for my parents. And then I am also planning to get a car, a Mercedes Benz,” he added.

Not playing a single match for Daredevils might have hurt, but Khaleel was ecstatic to be reunited with his U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. He was in the colts team at a tri-nation U-19 tournament in Colombo in 2016 where he scalped 12 in three innings. His three wickets against Sri Lanka in the final grabbed eyeballs. But despite being a regular in the XI, he couldn’t extend that wicket-taking form into the U-19 World Cup in Dhaka, where India finished runners-up.

But back in rhythm in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Khaleel is striving to get better with every tournament. For him, the aim is not just to play in the IPL, but bowl consistently well and get into national team.

“Finishing as runner-up in the T20 tournament was a great motivation ahead of this tournament. We want to carry the momentum into the one-dayers. Personally, I am trying to concentrate on two aspects now. One is the yorker and another is the slower deliveries. Playing for the Hyderabad side will be a great opportunity for me to learn as a young player. But ultimately, the aim is to play for the country.”

