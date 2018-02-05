NEW DELHI: As Indian all-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 28 today, warm birthday wishes poured in from all the corners.

While his fans and followers extended their wishes on social media, his teammates and former players too didn’t lag behind.

Wishing Bhuvneshwar a `very Happy Birthday`, batsman Suresh Raina took to his Twitter account and called on the former to keep swinging matches in India’s favour with both bat and ball.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Bhuvi! Hope you have another year where you “swing” matches in India’s favor with both bat and ball! @BhuviOfficial,” Raina said.

Describing Bhuvneshwar as `swing king`, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, “Wishing our all-star swing king @BhuviOfficial a smashing birthday. Looking forward to seeing you bamboozle more batsmen with the ball.”

“Here's wishing #TeamIndia member @BhuviOfficial a very happy birthday!!” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

While wishing Bhuvneshwar on his special occasion, former cricketer VVS Laxman said that the Indian all-rounder impresses him every time he takes the field.

“Happy Birthday to a Cricketer who impresses me every time he takes the field, @BhuviOfficial . May you keep shining like you have been,” he wrote.

Indian batsman Karun Nair wrote, “A Very Happy Birthday to you Bhuviiii!! @BhuviOfficial Hope you have an amazing day & wish you more wickets in the coming year. Have a Blast !!”

Meanwhile, India opener Murali Vijay wished that Bhuvneshwar continues to swing past this year with more wickets and success.

“Wish you a very happy birthday @BhuviOfficial . Having seen you as a young kid who was trying to find his way, to leading our pace attack, you have come a long way. I am so happy with the progress you have made and wish you the best always,” former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said.

Bhuvneshwar, who made international debut for India in 2012, played a total of 21 Tests amassing 552 runs and 63 wickets. He has notched up 339 runs and 90 wickets in 83 ODIs besides also bagging 21 scalps in 23 T20Is for India.

He recently took ten wickets and scored 101 runs in two Tests he played in series against South Africa.