CHENNAI: Kamlesh Nagarkoti has a strong Chennai connection. It was here last year when he made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, against Mumbai. In his second game against Gujarat at MA Chidambaram Stadium, he took a hat-trick, castling all three victims with unplayable deliveries.

A whippy action coupled with an excellent follow-through made the youngster stand apart from others, as batsmen found it difficult to read him. After that outing, Nagarkoti had told Express that he loves bowling fast and relishes reverse swing.

During the U-19 World Cup, Nagarkoti impressed everyone by constantly crossing the 140kmph mark. Apart from being handy with the bat, his performance with the ball was among the reasons behind India’s success in New Zealand. “Kamlesh is a very talented and hardworking boy, and I am not surprised by his success,’’ said Amit Asawa, coach of the Rajasthan team that is in the city for this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“He is a very good all-rounder. On his bowling strength alone, he can fit into any side,” remarked chief coach M Senthilnathan, under whom Nagarkoti trains at the MRF Pace Foundation. “He has all the credentials to develop into a quality all-rounder. He can bowl fast and has the results to prove his worth. He gave a good account of himself.”

During the World Cup, Nagarkoti showed maturity beyond age whenever he was handed the ball. “He has a steady line and length. He has a good yorker, and can also bowl the slower one deftly,” explained Senthilnathan.

“His bowling is not just about pace. He has variations to suit the shorter version. He can bat really well, and he is also a brilliant fielder. He is one of the brightest prospects for us.”

Asawa underscored the fact that Nagarkoti had been putting in a lot of hard work on fitness. “He has worked on his physique. Also, it is good for him to train at MRF. He can learn from the likes of Glenn McGrath about how he should bowl in different conditions. We are happy and he will most probably join us in Chennai for Vijay Hazare.”

