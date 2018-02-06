The victorious St Bede’s AIHSS team that bagged the C Ramaswamy Trophy

CHENNAI: R Prasanna Venkatesh’s 5 for 59 enabled Madurai to restrict Kancheepuram to 215 on the opening day of the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 215 in 85.3 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 48, R Yash 78, R Prasanna Venkatesh 5/59) vs Madurai 13 for no loss in 3 ovs; Tiruchirapalli 76 in 56.1 ovs (P Shiv Naren 47) vs Coimbatore 92/1 in 34 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 35, B Sachin 35 batting).

St Bede’s bag title

Riding on S Rithik Easwaran’s unbeaten 67, St Bede’s defeated arch-rivals Santhome HSS by five wickets in the summit match of the TNCA- City Schools Under-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Santhome HSS 146 in 47.4 ovs (Manav Parakh 3/22) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 150/5 in 42.1 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 67 n.o, H Prashid Akash 42).

PSBB Millennium win

Ramnarayanan’s unbeaten 71 paved the way for PSBB Millennium school to thrash Muslim School by nine wickets in the final of the Agarwal Vidyalaya inter-school cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Final: Muslim School 121/8 in 20 ovs (Sanjay 25) lost to PSBB Millennium school 122/1 in 18.2 ovs (Ramnarayanan 71 n.o).

Awards: Man of the final: Ramnarayanan (PSBB Millennium); Man of the Tournament: Pranavkumar (PSBB Millennium); Best Bowler: Elavarasan M (Muslim School); Best Batsman: Kesav Balaji (Chinmaya Vidyalaya); Best Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Ashif GR(Padma Sarangapani); Best Fielder: S Subash (Bakthavaachalam school); Fair Play Trophy: Govt school, Ashok Nagar.

Grand double for Ashwin

Ashwin Sairam won the Under-7 and Under-11 boys titles at the Chennai District selection chess championship.

Results: (winners): U-7: Boys: Ashwin Sairam; Girls: Swastika G; U-11: Boys: Ashwin Sairam; Girls: Ratna Priya K; U-15: Boys: Rohith Krishna; Girls: Harshini B; U-19: Boys: Harikrishnan A Ra; Girls: Benasir M.

Throwball meet

Chennai District Throwball Association will be organising the Independence Day Cup throwball championship for school children and the 10th inter-collegiate throwball meet at JN indoor stadium from February 8 to 10. For details, contact: 9841025254; 9444040970.