CHENNAI: Coimbatore beat Tiruchirappalli by 101 runs in the semifinals of the TNCA U-16 inter- districts tournament.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 215 & 138/7 in 35.2 ovs (VP Akki Shravanth 4/61) vs Madurai 137 in 53.4 ovs (S David Allvin Nishanth 6/56); Tiruchirappalli 76 & 101 in 30 ovs lost to Coimbatore 278/5 decl in 82 ovs (Prithiv Rangaraj 81, B Sachin 69).

Central United Club win

Central United Club beat Southern Railway Sports Association by 25 runs in a Third Division league match of the TNCA. III Division ‘B’: Central United Club 206/9 in 50 ovs (Anuj Jotin 82 n.o) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 181 in 44.5 ovs (R Chandrasekar 4/42); Krishnaraj Memorial Club 147 in 41 ovs (V Uddaraju Ahitesh 55, D Arun Kumar 3/33, K Vignesh 3/11) lost to Sical Recreation Club 151/5 in 31.5 ovs (S Kishore Kumar 46).