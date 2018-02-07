CHENNAI: Goa, a state which neither has a great infrastructure to boast of, nor a league on par with that of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association did the improbable by trouncing the defending champions four wickets in the Vijay Hazare tournament here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. For two years, the team did not win a single match, and this win was nothing short of celebration.

Swapnil Asnodkar, the old warhorse of Goa did the start trick by posting a brilliant century. “I am pleased to get this century. Today was my day, but I should have stayed on till the end,’’ said Asnodkar after his team’s victory.

Goa’s plan of first curbing Tamil Nadu openers from playing their shots and then not allow any major partnerships to blossom worked on a slow wicket. “We planned well and all our plans were executed properly. We started good with our bowlers not allowing Tamil Nadu batsmen to have a flying start. We backed ourselves and emerged victorious,’’ said the former Rajasthan Royals player.

Asnodkar rates the win against Tamil Nadu as a crucial one for his team. “It is a very crucial win, for it has ended almost a two-year draught. For almost two years we did not win a single game. So this victory is very important for us,” he explained.

So what are his team’s plans to post wins against bigger sides? “We have to consistent and keep working hard. And importantly, execute our plans like we did today,” said Asnodkar. Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, gave credit to Goa for the win and complimented their bowlers. “We did play not play well, particularly our batting let us down. We were not intimidating enough when we were batting. More than our bowlers our batsman failed to put pressure on their (Goa) bowlers. They really chased well. I do not want to take credit away from them. It was certainly an impressive show from them. I think we did not play to our potential in the second match,” said Kanitkar.

Swapnil and Goa are synonymous and the senior pro takes pride in representing his state. “Playing for the state for over a decade (17 years) gives me lot of satisfaction. Representing the state is the biggest motivation for me. I enjoy interacting with the youngsters and helping them in game,’’ said the 33-year-old.

Swapnil also revealed that the infrastructure back home has improved over the years and is a big boost for players. “The facilities are way better than how it was five years back. But it is up to the players to make best use of what is available,’’ he signed off.

Day’s wrap

Group C: Tamil Nadu 210 in 48.5 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 43, M Vijay 51, Aparajith 52; Darshan Misal 3/42, Srinivas Fadte 3/51) lost to Goa 211/6 in 46.2 ovs (Swapnil Asnodkar 103). Madhya Pradesh 184 in 44.2 ovs (Girinath Reddy 6/24) lost to Andhra 190/4 in 38.5 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 42, Hanuma Vihari 61). Group D: Hyderabad 333/7 in 50 ovs (Rohit Rayudu 126, Akshath Reddy 75, B Sandeep 69) bt Jharkhand 267 in 46.5 ovs (Ishan Kishan 51, Saurabh Tiwary 49, Atul Singh Surwar 58 n.o)

Guru Nanak matches moved out

Three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been moved out of India Cements-Guru Nanak College grounds and SSN College and MA Chidambaram Stadium have been lined-up as possible hosts. It is understood that stalls installed during the Hindu Spiritual Fair, are yet to be removed and as a result it is unlikely to be match ready by February 11. As a result, Goa vs Madhya Pradesh, Goa vs Mumbai and Gujarat vs Goa will be shifted to another venue with SSN College set to host two matches, while MAC will host the other. The TNCA is yet to receive confirmation from the BCCI, following which the revised schedule will be announced.

