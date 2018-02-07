CHENNAI: India’s domestic season lasts approximately seven months. Players toil hard, mostly away from the spotlight, in a bid to catch the attention of selectors. Since the inception of IPL, the scenario has changed with quite a few players focusing on the T20 league as matches are telecast all over the world. With international stars involved, it has become the best stage to catch the eye in order to get into the national scheme of things.

Not all players, however, manage to find a buyer after the auction. After India Test stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma failed to attract bids, Harpreet Singh Bhatia of Madhya Pradesh and Priyank Panchal of Gujarat have spoken out against the practice. Incidentally, both have been among the top performers in the domestic circuit.

Harpreet, captaining Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy here, was the top-scorer in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Appearing for Central Zone, he aggregated 211 runs in four games, with a strike-rate touching 145. He missed out on a contract after a case of mistaken identity. This year, he was among the top 10 Ranji run-getters, aggregating 629 runs in 10 matches but failed in the T20 meet.

“What the franchises do are that they pick and choose what they want to notice. I agree I could not reach the heights expected this time but what was the problem last time? It is very demotivating. We slog entire year and the IPL can provide us the launchpad for the future but we are denied that,” he told Express. He hit 31 off 48 against Andhra on Tuesday.

Panchal, for one, was exceptional in the 2016-17 season, coming close to toppling VVS Laxman’s record of 1,415 ru­ns in a single Ranji season with 1310. In the Duleep Trophy, Panchal jo­ined an elite list of batsmen who have scored hundreds in both innings of a Duleep Trophy match. He was also na­med in the India A squad for the Test matches against New Zealand A. He has shown he can adapt to challenges as he had a strike-rate of 132.55 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year.

“They have already classified me as a Test specialist. But I have a good record in T20s. I don’t know why they don’t even bother. It hurts when you are ignored in spite of putting in the hard yards,” Panchal added.

Motivation becomes a major issue, especially considering how the IPL helped other players achieve their dream of representing the country. “It hurts. Players hardly come in the news on the back of a decent innings in the domestic circuit. One match in the IPL can change your life. Even if I fail there, atleast I can learn something. I will take the blame. But atleast give me the chance.

The domestic calender is prepared in a way to attract bidders but I feel they (franchises) don’t pay much heed to domestic showings. Maybe a stronger association also could have helped matters,” Harpreet revealed. He has plans to go to England and play in the Yorkshire League for Barnsley during the IPL after receiving advice from Pujara.

While the money on offer in the IPL is huge compared to Ranji, it is up to the players to decide where their preference lies. “No doubt money is important. Especially, considering the background of a player. Like I was born in an average family so I can’t deny money is vital. But more than that, the chance to showcase your talent in front of a global audience can prove to be the difference between a good and great career,” Panchal said.

