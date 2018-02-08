MELBOURNE: Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade has been fined for breaching Cricket Australia (CA) Code of Conduct during his Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Hobart Hurricanes’ defeat against Adelaide Strikers in the finals of the tournament.

After being run out for a duck by a direct hit from Strikers’ wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the closing overs of the Hurricanes' failed chase, Wade was visibly seen slamming his bat before he walked towards the dressing room.

As he committed his second offence in last 18 months, having earlier being reprimanded for giving a send-off to Sydney Thunder’s Jos Buttler last month, Wade has now been charged with 6000 dollars, the official website reported.

Though the wicketkeeper-batsman refused to accept the offence and contested the charge of abusing equipment, Match Referee Peter Marshall found him guilty and decided to upheld the proposed sanction.

Wade, who also featured in the BBL semi-final as he struck 71 from 45 balls in his side’s upset win over Perth Scorchers, was run out in the 18th over as the Strikers won the summit showdown by 25 runs.