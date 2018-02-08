DHAKA: Bangladesh's spin bowlers continued their domination of the Sri Lankan batsmen on the first day of the second cricket test, leaving the visitors in trouble at 205 for eight at the tea break on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak (4-59) and Taijul Islam (3-74) shared seven wickets to run through the Sri Lankan innings after its captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and decided to bat.

Roshen Silva, who put on a two significant partnerships, was batting on 45.

Playing in his first test since 2014, Razzak troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen on a Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch offering turn and bounce.

Razzak removed opener Dimuth Karurantne, who was stumped on 3. Mendis and another first-test centurion, Dhananjaya de Silva (19), appeared set to form a big partnership before left-arm spinner Taijul Islam had de Silva caught at first slip, ending a 47-run partnership.

Razzak then took wickets in consecutive deliveries, removing Danushka Gunathilaka (13) and Chandimal (0).

Razzak struck again in the first over after lunch to remove Kusal Mendis on 68.

Silva added 52 runs with Dilruwan Perera to recover briefly from the collapse, and then 43 with Akila Dananjaya to help Sri Lanka go past 200.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman broke through on the stroke of tea with the wicket of Dananjaya for 20.

The first test which ended Sunday at Chittagong was drawn.