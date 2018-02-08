HYDERABAD: Speed fascinates India. When Kamlesh Nagarkoti clocked 149kmph in the opening tie of the U-19 World Cup, the whole nation took notice. Such was the influence of his outings from then on that the Rajasthan pacer was bagged by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 crore.

Around seven seasons ago, speedster Varun Aaron was in a similar position. After touching 153kmph in the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was catapulted into the Indian team.

However, plagued by injuries, he was not able to cement his place. It was in November 2015 when he last played a Test. He also went unsold during the auctions.

However, the Jharkhand lad isn’t perturbed. “It (IPL snub) could be a blessing in disguise, considering I will get some extra time to do the things I want to. I have been bowling well throughout the season,”Aaron told Express.

“Not getting picked was a little surprising. But it does not really matter in the long run. Missing out one IPL season is no big deal.”

He had a decent outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took nine wickets in eight encounters. But an economy of 9.39 might have proved to be off-putting for franchises.

Asked whether he feels there has been a missing tool or two in his arsenal, he replied: “I have not been playing regularly due to a couple of freak injuries. My heel injury took more than three months to heal. Then I pulled my hamstring, which put me out of action for a few months. “I do not think there is something missing in my bowling. I had a good IPL last year. In six games, my economy was second best in the team, and I got wickets every time.”

Aaron currently does not have any injury concerns at the moment, having played from the start of the domestic season. And he is not compromising on pace. “In the last game, I clocked 147kmph. I will not tone my pace down. I have been executing yorkers and slower balls too.”

The bowler wishes has county-cricket plans when the IPL will be on. “I have played county cricket before, and if any team is interested, I will be more than happy to join. I am looking forward to do that. However, it is a little late now since many players have already been signed.”

Aaron is still certain of barging into the Indian dressing room. “I am very confident. Things have not really gone my way in the last one-and-a-half years. Every cricketer has that phase, and I am waiting that out. I am working as hard as I ever have. I am 100 per cent sure that I will be back in the team.”

