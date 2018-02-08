BENGALURU: After seeing off the new ball and getting their eye in, the focus of openers shifts towards reaching triple digits. The equation isn’t too different for bowlers, who after finding their rhythm try to use it for scalping wickets.

Both the aforementioned scenarios were observed on Wednesday. Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal scored a ton while K Gowtham claimed four important wickets. Karnataka outplayed Baroda in all departments, winning their Vijay Hazare Trophy opener by 85 runs (via VJD method) at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Mayank did not take any time to get his best game going, caressing his first ball for a boundary. After KL Rahul and Karun Nair failed, Mayank’s appetite increased further. The 26-year-old, after hitting 14 fours and two sixes to race towards a century in 79 balls, explained his tactics.

“I am happy with the way I played, especially since there was a bit of movement in the morning. I am pleased that my performance came in a win . Credit to their bowlers. They started well and bowled tightly. But after the 15th over, we decided to take charge, took the challenge to the opposition, and it worked well.”

Besides Mayank, one should not forget Ravikumar Samarth’s contribution. After the dismissal of the former, he looked even more dangerous. Samarth played fearless cricket and executed some clever reverse-sweeps in his 69-ball 77. With some late flourish from skipper Vinay Kumar, Karnataka compiled 312 runs.

Setting a target of 300-plus runs was only half the job done. But quality performance from Karnataka spinners — Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal, who also picked three wickets — ended whatever hope Baroda had left.

The off-spinner was the spark for Vinay’s side, taking four wickets in the process. Importantly, Gowtham sent back key batsmen like Kedar Devdhar, Krunal Pandya and Yusuf Pathan. Gopal dismissed Deepak Hooda, further sinking Baroda. Atit Sheth was Gowtham’s fourth scalp.

The match was already in Karnataka’s bag with Baroda left reeling at 180/8. While Gowtham was trying to look for his fifth scalp, the heavens opened up, and the spinner did not get a chance to bowl further.

However, the big stars of the day – Mayank and Gowtham – had given their teammates a good reason for sleeping well. They even brought back memories of this year’s Ranji Trophy, when the duo had a few clashes looked brilliant in their respective fields. Karnataka had fallen short in that tournament, ending the competition as semifinalists. They are bound to be keen to go all the way in this event, and they seem to be on the right track at the moment.

ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com