NEW DELHI: Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was today named as the new brand ambassador of Bata's sport wear brand 'Power'.

The 21-year-old, who is a role model for next generation Indians, is among the most sought-after female sports personalities in the country, with a huge fan base.

The turning point of Mandhana's career was her memorable knock at the ICC Women's World Cup last year which helped her win accolades.

"When I was approached for Power, the first thing that clicked was their vision to enable more and more young Indians onto a path of fitness. It is a great privilege to be the brand ambassador for Power as it truly reflects my personal style and values," Mandhana said.

"Any brand that fuels an active lifestyle in today's world and helps people to overcome their inertia to start on a personal path to fitness, is a brand that I would love to partner with," she added.

Starting this month, Mandhana will be seen promoting Power's latest range.

Country Manager, Bata India, Sandeep Kataria said: "Smriti is undeniably one of the most talented sports personalities and a strong role model for all youngsters. We are honoured to have Smriti who has brought such glory to our country, as the face of brand Power."

The deal comes almost a year after the Indian women's team returned from a successful World Cup campaign, where it finished runner-up . The players had been vocal about not getting endorsement deals since then.