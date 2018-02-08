CHENNAI: Complacency will be the last thing on Tamil Nadu’s mind. On Tuesday, up against a side – Goa – that almost lost its way in terms of winning matches, they squandered a glorious opportunity to make it two out of two.

It is only one loss and there are still four matches to go for the defending champions to march into the knockout stages, but with Mumbai lined up on Thursday, a positive result is not a guarantee. The surprise loss against Goa might comeback to haunt them.

Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar credited the Goans for playing better than his side for the win, but it was also quite telling that soon after the defeat, he held a team meeting that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

He knows that moments like these are where championships are won and lost, if it comes down to net run-rate and other margins. And, it is precisely the reason as to why Tamil Nadu can’t afford to not go all out from here on, since if they top the table, they might even get an easier fixture in the quarterfinal in Lucknow.

Though their batting collapsed against spinners at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, the pitch at the SSN College grounds is much more batting friendly. That was shown by Mumbai against Madhya Pradesh in Round 2, where they posted a 300-plus total.

And here is where Tamil Nadu’s batting should find ways to post a big-enough total. In the wake of their defeat, Kanitkar called on his batsmen to be more intimidating in the middle, and in sync with how some of the modern-day limited-over teams approach the middle overs. That is where the side will be tested

by Mumbai.

This isn’t the Ranji Trophy, where Mumbai can walk in with their collars up. In fact, it is the exact opposite as Tamil Nadu — with five titles — boast a better record.

With Murali Vijay and R Ashwin in their side, they don’t lack experience and also have a settled unit.

For Mumbai, who are joint-top, the plan will be simple. With their bowling attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni posing a solid threat, they might be banking on their spinners to deliver the job.

sports@newindianexpress.com