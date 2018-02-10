England's James Vince, left, pulls the ball in front of Australia's Alex Carey during their Twenty20 cricket match in Melbourne. | AP

MELBOURNE: Pacemen Kane Richardson and Billy Stanlake claimed five wickets between them as Australia restricted England to 137 for seven after being sent into bat in the third tri-series Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England, minus injured skipper Eoin Morgan, were reeling at 34 for three in the fourth over when David Warner ran out Dawid Malan with a brilliant direct hit.

James Vince was skittled by a slower ball from Andrew Tye before stand-in captain Jos Buttler (46) and Sam Billings (29) steadied the ship.

Billings struck the only six of England's innings when he smashed Ashton Agar over long on in the 14th over, but he fell to Stanlake with Warner taking the first of two catches at mid-off.

Stanlake (2-28) and Richardson (3-33) did the damage for Australia.

Morgan was a late omission after straining his right groin during training on Friday.

With one game remaining for the Australians, victory will ensure they make the final after downing England by five wickets in Hobart and beating New Zealand in the series opener.