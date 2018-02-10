ISLAMABAD: Former test batsman Nasir Jamshed has been charged with violating five anti-corruption rules by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Jamshed is already serving a one-year ban from cricket, which ends on Tuesday, after the PCB found him guilty of minor charges in its Pakistan Super League spot-fixing investigation last year.

"Nasir Jamshed now has 14 days to respond to the notice of charge," the PCB said in a statement today.

The charges include fixing matches, accepting money to influence games, and inducing other players to get involved in corrupt activities.

Jamshed was arrested in Britain by the National Crime Agency last year in connection with the PSL investigation before he was released on bail.

Jamshed, who played his last international for Pakistan at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, lives in Birmingham, England, and has appeared before the PCB tribunal through video link.

The left-handed opener has denied any wrongdoing.

He's the fifth Pakistan cricketer to have been sanctioned in regard to PSL spot-fixing that blotted the second edition of Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz all faced bans and fines for violating anti-corruption rules. Shahzaib Hasan was also charged and has taken his case to court.