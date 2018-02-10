India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, back, for 22 runs during the fourth One-Day International cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: The threat of lightning interrupted play for a second time early in South Africa’s innings in the fourth one-day international against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Set to make 290 to win, South Africa were 43 for one when the umpires took the players off the field immediately after South African captain Aiden Markram was out for 22, leg before wicket to Jasprit Bumrah.

Heavy rain started falling soon after the stoppage.

Play was halted for 52 minutes during India’s innings of 289 for seven. No overs were lost during the Indian innings but overs were set to be reduced once the total time lost in the match exceeded an hour.

India lead the six-match series 3-0.

Scores in brief: India 289-7 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 109, V. Kohli 75, M. Dhoni 42 not out).

South Africa 43-1 in 7.2 overs.