KARACHI: Former cricketer Moin Khan has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to extend the tenure of national skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for at least by two more years in order to avoid potential dressing-room conflicts.

It should be noted that the Pakistan cricket has seen much internal strife between rival clique, including the infamous Waqar Younis-led mutiny against the then skipper Wasim Akram during the 1990s.

Such conflicts reared its head again when Hasan Ali stared at Sarfraz in an act of apparent dissent after the skipper criticised the fast-bowler for some wayward bowling during the tour to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of some senior players not getting along with Sarfraz as well as coach Mickey Arthur during the same tour.

Reflecting on the same, Moin urged PCB to help earn Sarfraz more respect in the dressing room by extending his tenure as a captain until at least the 2019 World Cup.

"Pakistan cricket needs a long-term captain.With long-term stability, the team does not fall prey to such problems.The board needs to extends his captaincy for at least two more years,” said Moin, who is also the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

"When the boys know that this is their captain for the long haul, such problems don't occur,” the Doqn quoted Moin, as saying.

Under Sarfraz, Pakistan had recently lost the ODI series against New Zealand by 1-5 but had won the T20I series against the same.

Sarfraz was named Pakistan's ODI captain on February 9 last year after Azhar Ali stepped down from the role.

His first major tournament as the captain was 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.