India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, back, for 22 runs during the fourth One-Day International cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa were set a reduced target of 202 in 28 overs after rain interrupted the fourth one-day international against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Originally set to make 290 to win, South Africa were 43 for one when the umpires took the players off the field. It was the second weather interruption of the match.

The revised target meant that South Africa needed to score another 159 runs in 20.4 overs.