One-day international: South Africa chase reduced target of 202 against India
By AFP | Published: 10th February 2018 11:58 PM |
Last Updated: 11th February 2018 12:46 AM | A+A A- |
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa were set a reduced target of 202 in 28 overs after rain interrupted the fourth one-day international against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
Originally set to make 290 to win, South Africa were 43 for one when the umpires took the players off the field. It was the second weather interruption of the match.
The revised target meant that South Africa needed to score another 159 runs in 20.4 overs.