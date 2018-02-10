South Africa Vs India fourth ODI: Lightning stops play after Shikhar Dhawan's ton
By PTI | Published: 10th February 2018 07:39 PM
JAOHANNESBURG: Lightning stopped play in the fourth ODI between India and South Africa after Shikhar Dhawan slammed a century in his 100th game here today.
Opting to bat, India were 200 for 2 in 34.2 overs when the umpires called for the covers.
Dhawan was batting on 107 off 102 balls, while skipper Virat Kohli made a strokeful 75.