India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the fourth One-Day International cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. | AP

JAOHANNESBURG: Lightning stopped play in the fourth ODI between India and South Africa after Shikhar Dhawan slammed a century in his 100th game here today.

Opting to bat, India were 200 for 2 in 34.2 overs when the umpires called for the covers.

Dhawan was batting on 107 off 102 balls, while skipper Virat Kohli made a strokeful 75.