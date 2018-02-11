MELBOURNE: With less than a week left before Australia are due to depart for the South Africa tour, paceman Jackson Bird has suffered a hamstring injury during a Sheffield Shield clash.

The 31-year-old was forced to leave the ground after pulling up sore following the first ball of his 16th over while playing for Tasmania on day two of their Sheffield Shield encounter against Queensland at the Gabba. Subsequently, Tom Rogers completed that over.

Bird didn’t take the field on Day Three of the clash and now a Cricket Australia (CA) said that the fast bowler would require undergoing scans, cricket.com.au reported.

The right-arm quick, who went wicketless for 16 overs while conceding 44 runs on day one of the Tasmania’s match, is one of the five fast bowlers who are included in Australia’s 15-player squad for the Test series against South Africa, with other being Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and the uncapped Jhye Richardson.

Australia and South Africa are slated to play four-match Test series, beginning March 1 at Kingsmead.