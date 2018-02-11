The Netherlands have been a frequent participant in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, having played 75 matches with 54 from 1982 to 2014. (File | AP)

DUBAI: The Netherlands are all set to show the world that they are worth being the 13th side on the ODI League (which kicks-off in 2020) by shining on the big stage and qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

They qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-2017 and claiming the 13th position in the ODI League, which now guarantees the Dutch ODI status following the Zimbabwe event which will run from March 4 to 25.

They have been a frequent participant in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, having played 75 matches with 54 wins and 20 defeats from 1982 to 2014.

Captain Peter Borren, who led his team to victory in the ICC World Cricket League Championship, believes it is a positive time to be involved in associate cricket.

“Going to Zimbabwe is something to look forward to, there is obviously a lot of exciting cricket coming up, it is a good time to be involved with Dutch cricket and Associate cricket, there are opportunities and hopefully we can grab them,” he said.

Borren, who has played 13 matches, scoring 389 runs in 11 innings with a high score of 65 not out in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, cannot wait to show world cricket what his team is made of.

“We are now the 13th-ranked ODI nation on the ODI League, earned through three years of hard work, and this will be our chance to show to the world that we want to be more than just the 13th team, what better stage for us to shine," he said.

The team will depart for Pretoria, South Africa next week for a set of warm-up fixtures against, Scotland, Hong Kong and Ireland between 16 and 23 February. Following that they will travel to Zimbabwe to face the Windies, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 winners in Group A.