CANBERRA: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has expressed his desire to be the head coach of the national team for the T20 format with the aim to win the T20 World Cup in 2020, which the hosts have never won.

"I'm on record saying that I'm interested in doing the Twenty20 job for Australia if it came up and I can make it fit in and work. There are a few things I just want to get ticked off from CA first as far as how my thoughts are on how we can become a better, more explosive, consistent team,” the right-handed batsman said.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain, has been immersing himself in T20 after his retirement in 2012, be it is coaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians or commentating in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He will also be associated with the 11th edition of the IPL, as he will serve as the mentor to the Delhi Daredevils.

Ponting has also assisted Australia’s current all-format coach Darren Lehmann in the current triangular series which includes England and New Zealand.

The top order batsman added that they have been reigning World Cup 50-over champions and have just won the Ashes but have not been consistently the best at T20.

“We've never reached that in the T20 side of things, we're the reigning World Cup 50-over champions and have just won the Ashes," he said.

Speaking about the role of CA, Ponting pointed out that they are doing everything to remain consistently the best team in the world in all the three forms- T20I, ODI and Test.

"I know Cricket Australia (CA) are looking down that path. I've been talking to CA for a little while about succession planning with coaching in the shorter forms of the game," ESPNCricinfo quoted Ponting as saying after he was named as one of the three inductions to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Talking about the challenges players face throughout their careers and the hard work they put in, he said that one has to improve every day to be called the best team.