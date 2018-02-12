JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has revealed that leg-spinner Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by a cricket fan at the Wanderers Stadium this weekend.

The alleged incident took place during the pink fourth ODI between India and South Africa which the home side went on to win by five wickets by Duckworth-Lewis method.

Reflecting on the same, the CSA said that Tahir had reported the matter to the stadium security, who subsequently escorted the spinner to identify the man and eject him from the Wanderers.

The CSA and the security team are now investigating the incident of racial abuse directed towards Tahir, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, a video was also emerged on social media featuring Tahir talking to fans.The only words which could be heard from Tahir was him insisting "I have family too".

And the CSA said that they are well aware of the circulated video footage, adding that Tahir had not made any physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity.

South Africa are currently trailing 1-3 in the six-match ODI series against India.

The two sides will now lock horns in the fifth match at the St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on February 13.