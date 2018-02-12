Express takes a look at some talking points after South Africa kept the series alive with their win in the fourth ODI...

Klaasen knock

In the first three games, spinners had managed to keep SA’s middle-order batsmen guessing, but once they were rendered ineffective, the tide turned against India. Stand-in wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, playing just his second international game, showed nerves of steel to steer the chase after the hosts were in trouble at 102/4.

Slow middle-order

Once again, India’s over-reliance on the top-order was exposed. On a ground (Johannesburg) known for big scores, India were 200/2 in the 35th over when the match was stopped over lightning fears. But the interruption proved costly, and after the fall of Dhawan, the middle-order failed to up the ante. Wickets kept falling and while MS Dhoni made 42, he didn’t really set the stage on fire.

Spinners ineffective

For the first time in the ODI series, India’s spinners failed to make an impact. But they were also batting against the odds, as the rain interruption made it difficult for them to grip the ball. Adding to the woes, the match too was shortened, making it a virtual T20. David Miller was given two reprieves and there was simply too much firepower in the South Africa side to contend with.

Picture in contrast

India’s opening duo were once again a picture of contrast. While Shikhar Dhawan made merry, becoming the first India batsmen to make a century in his 100th ODI, Rohit Sharma found the going tough. For the sixth time in eight innings on this tour, Rohit fell to Kagiso Rabada, as he pushed a length ball with extra bounce straight to the hands of the bowler.

With the win over India, South Africa have successfully defended their unbeaten record in Pink ODIs. They have won all seven ODIs they have played wearing pink jerseys to raise awareness about breast cancer.