CHENNAI: In keeping with the trend, Tamil Nadu succumbed to their fourth straight loss in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They went down to Andhra by 29 runs at the TI Murugappa ground on Sunday.After the match, coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar did not mince his words as he said that the players should not take their place for granted. He compared his time here with his stint with Rajasthan and Maharashtra and said that the players here are too soft and should be thankful for the facilities they are getting.

“With Rajasthan, I used to be inside the field. I used to be more hands-on about what’s happening in the game. The attitude in Mumbai and Maharashtra was that no player was beyond reproach. It didn’t matter if he was an international star. If he did not play to his potential and if there was a lack of effort, there was always someone to tell you or someone would take his place.

“I think that needs to develop a little more here. Here the cricket is run brilliantly. But they need to know how lucky they are for wh­at all they are getting from the association. If they can compare the­mselves with players from ot­her states, they will realise ho­w fortunate they are and they wi­ll be smarter in pre­parations.”

The former India player, a hard-working character during his playing days, also outlined the changes he wants to see from his players. “I believe the players here should be more receptive and less sensitive. In the national team, Virat (Kohli) will say something if you are not upto the mark. That should be same in the state team as well. Everyone should understand that.”

The recurring theme for Tamil Nadu has always been a phase of success followed by doldrums. The defending champions have failed to live up to their potential. “This tournament has shown what all can go wrong if things don’t go well. We all need to learn and I will try to ensure these things are not repeated. Now it is up to the players to learn from this. It has been a collective failure and we have let the opposition off the hook consistently.”

Kanitkar, who usually steers clear of controversies, was dragged into a mess created by the association as they did not consult with the management about Murali Vijay’s availability before releasing the press release. But he defended India stars playing for the state but said the team needed to step up even with their inclusion. “I don’t want to start a controversy just because others have. Domestic stars look up to the likes of Vijay and R Ashwin. But knowingly or unknowingly, players might play differently. They might want to impress or they might think that with the presence of a big-name, I don’t need to perform. I don’t think that is the case. But if it is, we need to talk with the player.”With the coach under pressure from the association and the axe hanging on his head, TNCA should have been careful. Having instilled a winning mentality, regression is not an option.

