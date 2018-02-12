HYDERABAD: 0/43, 0/59, 0/39, 0/16. These are the bowling figures of Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. During the same time frame (February 5-11), the preferred left-arm spinner for India — Kuldeep Yadav — has snared six wickets in just two ODIs.This is not exactly the kind of situation you would want to be in if you are striving to make a comeback into the limited overs set-up. However, Jadeja, who is ranked third in ICC Test rankings is anything but distressed. “If I am satisfied with the way I have bowled, I do not think much about other things. If I am executing my plans, I am happy,” he tells Express.

The Saurashtra all-rounder had different plans for Sunday. After suffering a side-strain that did not let him bowl more than two overs, the 29-year-old strapped up, and hit his second List A century (113 not out) to guide his team past the finish line against Jharkhand.

“The pain was unbearable some times while playing certain shots. But this was really important for my self-confidence. It is morale boosting. To chase the target (330) under the circumstances is really special for me,” Jadeja said, pointing to the right side of his torso.The knock on Sunday could be attributed to the additional balls that he has been facing in the nets during practice sessions, all in preparation to wear the blue jersey again.

A certain discussion with MS Dhoni seems to have cajoled him. Asked what his plans are to wear the ‘blue’ again, he said: “I am quite happy with the way I am bowling. In fact, I am focusing more on my batting now. I do not want to be a player who is known for hitting those 20-odd runs. I want to play the anchor role, just like I did today.”

“Mahi bhai told me that I will get batting opportunities in the IPL this year. He said that I have the ability of a proper batsman, and I am not the flash in the pan type of batsman. And I should think like that.

“It was really encouraging for me. So, I am concentrating more on the batting aspect of my game and trying to get used to playing the anchor role ,” said the player who has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings for this year’s IPL, along with Dhoni.

It was July 6, when he last turned up for the ODI side. With World Cup only 16 months away, he is trying to strengthen his bowling armoury by varying the pace. “It (pace variation) is the most important thing. I am trying to do that. I am using different angles to bowl.”

Talking about his so far wicket-less sojourn in the Vijay Hazare he said: “If I get wickets owing to mistakes of batsmen, I am not satisfied from the inside. If I think I have done the things I wanted to do, like varying the pace, I am content with that.”

With the bowling coach Bharathi Arun hinting that both R Ashwin and him are in the scheme of things for the world cup, Jadeja can dream about donning the “blue’ again.

