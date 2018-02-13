CHENNAI:Gujarat have enjoyed a great deal of success in the recent past. A Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

triumph in 2014-15 was followed by a memorable Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2015-16. To cap it all off, the state clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17. However, the current season has not gone the way Gujarat had hoped for.

It started when they failed to make it past the quarterfinals stage of the Ranji while also stumbling in the first hurdle during the domestic T20s. The 50-over tourney was their last shot at redemption. But they were far from impressive in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and failed to make it to quarterfinals.

On Monday at the TI Murugappa ground, the Parthiv Patel-led side lost to Andhra by 9 wickets. The team have played five and lost four. From a glut of injuries to lacklustre performances from seniors, Gujarat has been plagued by a variety of problems.

“It has obviously been a disappointing campaign. We would have liked to have done much better. Cricket is a team game but sometimes individuals need to stand up. That has not happened. All players need to take responsibility for the losses and move on,” Priyank Panchal told Express. Panchal had been leading the side in Parthiv’s absence for the first three games.

Their seam bowling options were limited ahead of the limited-overs because of the likes of Mehul Patel, Kamlesh Thakor and Rush Kalaria all being sidelined due to injury. With a weakened pace contingent, the onus was on the batsmen to deliver the goods, something that has not happened.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. We cannot use that as an excuse. There were problem areas It has been a combination of errors on our part. Sometimes, we started well with the bat but the bowlers failed. In some cases, the batsmen were not up to the mark. We set high targets and failed to achieve them,” the 27-year-old added. They also missed the likes of Manprit Juneja, one of their successful batters.

Having a good domestic record means the opponents are never going to take the team lightly, which adds extra pressure on them. “Having won quite a lot in the recent past, teams are bound to take us more seriously. We should have gotten the better of them nonetheless. We have not been consistent enough in all departments. It is a game of fine margins and we could not get over the line when it mattered,” leg-spinner Piyush Chawla added. He was a new addition this season, coming from Uttar Pradesh.

Taking flight

The team had tried to rope in a few of their U-23 stars but could not after the juniors reached the knockout stages. But after the youngsters got knocked out, quite a few were fast-tracked into the senior team. Kathan Patel (highest U-23 run-getter), Rahul Shah (U-23 skipper), Arzan Nagwaswalla (left-arm pacer), Siddharth Desai (spinner), Santosh Shinde (all-rounder) and Abhinav Tandel (pacer) made the team and played in the last two games. “Getting youngsters to play is always a bonus. They will learn what is expected of them if they play more. This was a good chance for them,” Panchal said.

