PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fifth ODI here today.

India named an unchanged eleven while South Africa brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for injured all-rounder Chris Morris.



Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(captain), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi.