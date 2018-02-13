CHENNAI:Kamlesh Nagarkoti, fresh from winning the U-19 World Cup, is still the same. No starry airs, no tantrums, he is all smiles and still looks the boy next door. Nagarkoti, with his crew cut and boyish charm, could pass off as a hero in a television soap, but give the red cherry to him, there is a complete transformation.

The Rajasthani speedster, with a lanky frame, surprised everyone with his penchant for bowling fast in the World Cup. Nagarkoti says he wants to emulate Waqar Younis. “I wish to grow up and become a fast bowler like Waqar Younis. I like to bowl reverse swing like him,’’ said Nagarkoti, after Team Rajasthan defeated MP by seven wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chepauk on Monday.The 18-year-old says that the World Cup win is slowly sinking in. “My dream was to play in the World Cup. The victory was a dream come true. I feel proud that we made the entire country happy,’’ said Nagarkoti.

When asked whether the team felt any added pressure playing Pakistan in the semifinals, the pacer recollected, “Pressure was there, but sir (Dravid) told us to be calm, play our natural game and things worked out fine for us.”

For his lissom frame, he has been able to generate a lot of pace, clocking 140 plus regularly. He even bowled at 149 kmph against Australia in New Zealand. “The conditions there were ideal to bowl fast. The pitches also propelled me to bowl quick.”

How does he manage to stay fit? “The main thing is training and diet. You have to concentrate on your diet. I always keep in mind these two things and it helps me stay in shape.’’Dravid said the real test for the boys was to go back to domestic cricket and learn more from playing in the Ranji Trophy. “Sir (Dravid) gave me a lot of inputs, which I wish to implement in the Ranji Trophy. That will enable me to become a better bowler.’’

Last year, he trained at the MRF Pace Foundation, something he admits helped him a lot in his development. “I trained at MRF for a month. It was a good experience. Since I had a groin injury, I could not bowl and just had gym sessions. I intend to go there soon and learn from Glenn McGrath in a bid to prepare for the IPL.’’

Nagarkoti was picked by KKR for a whopping `3.2 crore in the auction. Will he be under pressure due to the expectations, especially considering his price tag? “No, I will train hard. I will bowl in my natural style. I will try to incorporate the slower one and yorker into my game.”

